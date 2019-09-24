Home

David Noel Lancelot Jones

David Noel Lancelot Jones Obituary
JONES. On Tuesday 10th September 2019, David Noel Lancelot, proudly served in forgotten foreign wars but lost a battle closer to home, unforgettable husband of the late Brenda, father of Graeme and Kevin, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 1.15pm on Friday 27th September 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Manx Decaf. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 24, 2019
