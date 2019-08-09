|
PATRICK. Linda and family would like to thank all that attended David’s
funeral. Thank you for all your cards, flowers and well wishes. We would like to say a big thank you to all the staff at Noble’s Hospital that put together a beautiful condolence book in memory of David, and an exceptional thank you to Anne Byrne who supported us through such a difficult time, and also to the entire Hospice team for their amazing work and dedication. We would also like to thank T.S Keggen & Son Funeral Directors for their help with the arrangements, a great and personal service.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019