SIMPSON. David Peter Sarto aged 60 years of Onchan, beloved partner and soulmate of Helen, devoted and adored dad of Vanessa and Dan. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held at Douglas Borough Cemetery at 11.30am on Thursday, June 4 followed by interment, at David's request his Cortege will pass through the Pit Lane on the way to the service. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 4HJ or at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-simpson2020. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 28, 2020