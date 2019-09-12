|
Purvis. On Sunday the 1st of September 2019 peacefully at Noble's Hospital. David aged 85 years of Tynwald Court, Tynwald Street, Douglas. Dearly beloved husband of Mona, dearest father of Margaret, Michael and Kristy. Much loved grandad of Aydn and Tyler, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday the 19th of September at 10.45am followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP or to Broad Green Heart & Chest Hospital. Enquires to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
