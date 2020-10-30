Home

David (Taffy) Sayle

SAYLE. On Sunday 25th October 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, David (Taffy) of Hilary Road in Douglas. Beloved husband of Barbara, dearly loved brother of Eleza and the late Brenda. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 6th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 30, 2020
