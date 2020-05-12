Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hardinge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sydney Hardinge

Add a Memory
David Sydney Hardinge Obituary
Hardinge. David Sydney. It's with great sadness that we announce the passing away on Friday the 1st of May 2020 aged 71 years. He died peacefully at Noble's Hospital. A much loved husband of the late Lilly, much loved dad to Jo, Jimmy, Debbie, Denise and Donna. Loved grandad to David, Ben, Dean, Calum and Harvey, loved great grandad to Ella. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Legion Club, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -