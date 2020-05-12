|
Hardinge. David Sydney. It's with great sadness that we announce the passing away on Friday the 1st of May 2020 aged 71 years. He died peacefully at Noble's Hospital. A much loved husband of the late Lilly, much loved dad to Jo, Jimmy, Debbie, Denise and Donna. Loved grandad to David, Ben, Dean, Calum and Harvey, loved great grandad to Ella. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to present circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to the Manx Legion Club, Douglas. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020