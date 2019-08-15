Home

David William Shimmin

SHIMMIN. David William aged 76 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully at Noble's hospital with his family by his side. Husband of Martina, father to Helen, Brian, Alan and Anna, Grandfather to Robert, Hannah, Alice, Amelie, Jack, Ffinlo, Noah & Felicity, brother to Joan. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St. Maughold at 10am on Tuesday 11th June followed by burial at Maughold churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can sent to "Bridge the Gap". The family would like to thank the staff at ward 8 Noble's Hospital, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, the carers at Brookfield and Fr Brian O'Mahony for all their help and support. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
