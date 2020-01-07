|
WISEMAN. On Monday 17th December 2019 suddenly at his home Langdale Close, Onchan, David aged 66 years, he will be sadly missed his many friends and especially by his colleagues in the Andreas Gliding Club. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so required should be sent to one, some or all of the following: R.S.P.B., Manx Woodland Trust, Beach Buddies, R.N.L.I., Hospice Isle of Man, The Vulcan to the sky trust, World Wildlife Fund, Craigs Heartstrong Foundation, or The IOM Hyperbaric Chamber. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 7, 2020