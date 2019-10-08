Home

Dean Robert Teare

Dean Robert Teare In Memoriam
Dean Robert Teare 01/05/89 - 11/10/18 We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which we’ll never part. God has you in his arms but we have you in our hearts. Miss you Deano Love you always Mum, Dad, Craig, Mollie, Avalyse, Saxon-Grace and family x
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019
