Costain-Quirk, Dean Thomas John, aged 25 years of Douglas, on Friday 15th November 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Dean was a smart, bubbly, fun-loving young man, who would often go out of his way to help others, particularly those he believed were vulnerable or struggling. However, Dean also unfortunately battled himself with his mental health since a young age and the strength, courage and openness he displayed in fighting this illness inspired all those who were close to Dean. Hopefully by making more people aware of Deans struggles we can shed some more light on this devastating illness. Glenda would like to thank all who attended Deans celebration of life on 21st November 2019 and to those who gave donations to Quing, a charity close to Deans heart. Thank you to family and friends for their support and love in the past couple of months. Thank you to Adrian Duggan & Sons and to Reverend John Coldwell of St Ninians Church for conducting a fitting celebration of Deans life. Further thank you to those who offered support and care to Dean in his times of need, when sadly the required treatment was not available to him on island, including Newhall Hospital, Castle Craig Hospital and Sanctuary Lodge. Glenda would also like to thank the nursing team in Intensive Care and the Organ Donation Team for their support and gentle guidance in ensuring Deans final wish to help others was carried out by giving the gift of life through organ donation. 'Sleep tight my beautiful boy xx'
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 16, 2020