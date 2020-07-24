Home

FLETCHER. Debbie, passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th July 2020 aged 59 years. Beloved mother of Charlotte, David and Anthony, much loved grandmother to Sophie, Leon, Kaci, Kayden and Fletcher, loving sister of Tony and the late Kenneth and sister in law Karan, Auntie to Frankie, Craig and Hayley. She will be missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 7th August at St Paul's Church Ramsey followed by a private burial at Braddan Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
