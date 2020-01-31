|
Pitts. On Wednesday 29th January 2020, peacefully at Hospice, Debbie aged 47 years of Princes Street in Douglas, (Former Mayor of Douglas). Beloved daughter of Stephen and the late Dot, much loved sister of Nicola, Stevie and Frankie, a dear auntie, she will be sadly missed by all her family, friends and colleagues at Rebecca House. A service to celebrate Debbie's life will take place at 12 noon on Saturday 1st February at St. George's Church in Douglas. (Please wear bright clothing). Followed by an interment at Douglas Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to either Dot's Dream Foundation c/o 15, St Catherines Drive, Douglas or Rebecca House, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020