PITTS. The Pitts family would like to thank the many hundreds of people sending their condolences, through letters, cards, messages, tributes on social media, and the very generous donations made in Debbie's memory. The family were overwhelmed with the number of friends coming to church to pay their respects to our daughter and sister Debbie, in celebration of her life with us. Thanks also to all at Hospice Isle of Man for their care and compassion in Debs final weeks and days, and the huge army of friends that comforted Debbie day and night. Thank you to Andie Brown for an incredibly personal and moving service of celebration, along with Alex Brown and all at St Georges Church. Thank you also to Willie Kneale and ex-servicemen colleagues for the guard of honour, Steven Corkish at Kingswood Funeral Home, Linda Coe at the Manx Legion Club, and Dave Hewes and all in the Parks Department at Douglas Borough Council. Thank you all for your kindness, friendship, thoughts and prayers.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020