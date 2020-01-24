|
Corkill. Suddenly but peacefully on Monday 13th January 2020, at her home, Debra Jean aged 59 years of Kirk Michael. Beloved wife of the late Andy, loving Daughter to Margaret and the late Albert, step daughter of the late Derek, much loved mum to Jamie and Dan, dear sister to Linda, treasured aunty to Sharon, Donna, Adam and Ben she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 2.30 pm on Friday 31st January, 2020 at Kirk Michael, Parish Church, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Craig's Heartstrong Foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IOM, IM1 4HJ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 24, 2020