POWNALL. On Saturday 30th May 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Denis George, aged 86 years of Abbotswood Court, Ballasalla. Formerly of Douglas and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company. Dearly beloved husband of the late Maud, dear father of Cathy, Anne, Stephen and David. Loved father-in-law of Marie and Dave and a loving grandfather and great grandfather. R.I.P. A graveside service will take place at Malew Churchyard at 4pm on Friday 12th June. Family flowers only please, Donations in Lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to RNLI Port Erin Branch. Lifeboat Station, Breakwater Road, Port Erin. IM9 6BU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 5, 2020