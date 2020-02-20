|
GODDARD. On Monday 17th February peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Denis of Ballacollister Road, Laxey, very much loved father of Wendy and Tony, dearly loved Poppa of Sarah, Emma, Rachael, James and Caridwen and great Poppa of Josh, Roisin, Keira, Patrick, Amber, Jack and Madison, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Funeral Service, (at which you are invited to wear bright clothing) and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 10.00am on Thursday 27th February 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Laxey Working Mens Institute, New Road, Laxey, IM4 7BD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 20, 2020