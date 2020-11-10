|
EASTHOPE. On Thursday 5th November 2020, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home, Dennis Michael aged 87 years of Banks Howe in Onchan. Beloved husband of the late Edna May, dearly loved dad of Janet, Peter and Helen, much loved grandad of Richard, Craig, Jamie, Jessica, Zoë, Sean, Finn and Kian, great grandad to Connor. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Friday 13th November at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 10, 2020