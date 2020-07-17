|
|
Quayle. Peacefully on Monday 13th July 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dennis aged 85 years of Peel. Loving dad to Kelvin, Bryan, Tony and their partners Kaz, Tracey and Gemma, treasured grandad to Aimee and Stephen, dear great grandad to Ava-Lilly dearest brother to Sheila and the late Edna. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on 23rd July in Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IOM, IM4 3HL All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020