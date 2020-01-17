Home

Dennis Raymond Kneen

Dennis Raymond Kneen Obituary
Kneen. Dennis Raymond, passed away suddenly at his home, Vollan Farm on Thursday 2nd January 2020 aged 75 years, with his wife by his side. Beloved husband of Doreen and loving father of Cheryl, Sandra and Tracey. Father in law of Jay and Michael, much loved grandad of Rachel, Ella, Lucy and James. Dear brother of Maurice, Roy, Barbara and the late Alison and Valerie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11am on Thursday 23rd January at St. Paul's Church, Ramsey, followed by burial at Lezayre Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to "Breathe Easy IOM". Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
