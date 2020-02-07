|
Kneen. Dennis Raymond. Doreen and family would like to thank everyone who attended Dennis's funeral and for all the cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and support. Our sincere thanks go to Reverend Bryan Yardy for a lovely service and to Tim and all the staff at Corkhill and Callow for taking control of everything. We would also like to thank Marianne's Flowers and Sarah's Flowers for the beautiful flower arrangements. A special thank you to Pam, Brydon and the team at Ballacain Farm for their help with the children. Thank you to Carl and staff at The Mitre Hotel for providing refreshments. Our final thank you goes to everyone who has donated to Breathe Easy (IOM) in memory of Dennis.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020