Resources More Obituaries for Derek Ankers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Derek Ankers

Share This Page Email Ankers. I wish to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support in the loss of my husband Derek on 9th July. Thank you to Steven and Maria, Kingswood Funeral Home who exceeded my expectations and kindness in their help they both gave me, and their staff. To Grace Easthope for her lovely service in the chapel. To my thoughtful neighbours for supporting me. Ken and Colin for their kind help with the photos. My family Adrian and Ruth, Kevin and Sue, Jamie, Karl and Holly, Craig and Sasha. To my special friends Pat, Peter, Taff and Karen, Stephen and Paula. To my boss Stuart and Madelaine. Thank you Linda and staff at the Manx Legion. Nita. Published in Isle of Man Today on July 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries