CAIN. On Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Derek of Scarlett Road, Castletown, beloved husband of Mel, dearly loved father of Paul and Janice and a much loved grandfather of Lucy, Nicky, Melissa, Ryan and Craig. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to A.I.D. Rescue IOM, C\o Mrs A. Williams, "Beechfield", Glen Auldyn, Ramsey. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020