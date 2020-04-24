Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Cain

Add a Memory
Derek Cain Obituary
CAIN. On Tuesday 21st April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Derek of Scarlett Road, Castletown, beloved husband of Mel, dearly loved father of Paul and Janice and a much loved grandfather of Lucy, Nicky, Melissa, Ryan and Craig. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to A.I.D. Rescue IOM, C\o Mrs A. Williams, "Beechfield", Glen Auldyn, Ramsey. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -