Carter. Derek. Julie, Jill and Lee would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time. We received so many lovely cards and flowers, and we were very moved to see so many friends and family attend his funeral and share their stories. Thanks for the help and guidance from Tim Pressley and all his staff at Corkhill & Callow, and the lovely service conducted by Reverend Brian Evans-Smith. Thanks to the Ramsey Park Hotel for being so accommodating and putting on a lovely buffet. Thanks to Dr Alex Allinson who was there from the start of Derek's illness and the many other health care professionals that have helped along the way. Thanks to the amazing staff who have looked after Derek (and family) over the last 4 ½ years at Grianiagh Court, Reayrt Skyal and Brookfield Nursing Home. A big thanks to our very special friends who have helped us along the way providing practical help and support along with coffee and cake! We are blessed to have you all. Huge thank you to all of you who have generously donated to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 6, 2020