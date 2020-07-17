|
Cheetham. Peacefully on Monday 13th July 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Derek aged 80 years of Mountain View, Peel. Much loved husband to Dorothy, loving dad to Paul and father in law to Sonia, treasured grandad to Sophie and Iona and dearest great grandad to Hugo, dear brother to Gordon and the late Beryl, Melvyn and Colin, brother in law to Pamela, Marion, Bill and the late Sylvia, Jack and Kevin. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 24th July in Peel Methodist Chapel, Peel, at 12.15 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice IOM, Strang road, IM4 4RP or Friends of Robert Owen House, 24 Laurel Avenue, Onchan, IOM, IM3 3JE. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020