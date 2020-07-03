|
|
COOK. On Tuesday 30th June 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Derek, of Briarfield Avenue, Onchan, beloved husband, rock and best friend of Pat, much loved and respected father of Ben and Rob, and father-in-law of Anna and Ewa, dearly loved Grand of Dylan, Erin, Emilia, Jamie, Max, Leam and Aurora, and a dear brother of Pam, Sandra and Barbara; he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Wednesday 15th July 2020. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu of flowers to be advised at a later date. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020