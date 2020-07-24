|
COOK. Derek. Pat and family would like to extend sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many cards, letters, donations and flowers received after their very sad bereavement. They also send total gratitude, respect and appreciation to the Consultant and staff of Ward 7, Noble's Hospital, the members of Hospice at Home team, Dr Lynch from Village Walk Practice, and everyone who was involved in looking after Derek during his illness. Special thanks must also go to Rev Canon John Coldwell for a lovely Service, Ken Faragher and team, Sandrina and her staff at the Creg-Ny-Baa, and Clucas florists. You all made an extremely difficult day a little easier to bear. Finally, heartfelt thanks to Laura and Dyl who supported Pat wonderfully since Derek was taken ill. I could not have got through this horrendous time without you both.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020