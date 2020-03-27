Home

McDermott. On Wednesday the 25th of March 2020 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Derek Edward (Del) aged 84 years, formerly of Port Erin. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Christine, father of Martin and Angela, father in law of Christine and David. Loved grandfather of Elliot, Nicole, Jack and Nick. A private family funeral will be held, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be sent to the R.N.L.I Port Erin Lifeboat Station, Breakwater Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man, IM9 6BU. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 27, 2020
