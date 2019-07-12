|
ANKERS. On Tuesday 9th July 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, Derek James (Taz) aged 77 years (former licensee of the Forresters Arms in Douglas from 1990 to 2006) of Victoria Terrace in Douglas. Beloved husband of Nitta, dear brother in law of Adrian and Ruth, uncle of Kevin and Sue. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. For further information regarding funeral arrangements please contact Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Help for Heroes, Unit 14, Parkers Close, Downton Business Centre, Downton, Salisbury, Wiltshire, SP5 3RB.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 12, 2019