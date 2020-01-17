Home

Derek Nicholas Carter

CARTER. Derek Nicholas, aged 71 of Ramsey. Passed away on Tuesday 14th January after a long illness. Husband of the late Cathy, father to Lee, Julie and Jill and their partners Simon and Gary. Grandfather to Katie, Lauren, Jole and Kirree. Brother to Margaret, Jan, Anita and the late Grahame. He will be missed by his wider family and many friends. Funeral Service will take place at 10am on Friday 24th January at Douglas Borough Crematorium, family flowers only please, donation in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Alzheimers Society'. Derek's family would like to thank all the staff at Reayrt Skyal and Brookfield Nursing home who looked after him during his illness. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
