Derek Pitman

Derek Pitman Obituary
Pitman. On Sunday 24th November peacefully at Noble's Hospital. Derek, aged 87 years of Ballafessen, Port Erin, father of Jackie and Alan, and father in law of Graham and Gill. Much loved grandfather of Megan and Thomas, Helena and Sonia and great grandfather to Phoebe, Abi and Ella. Service of Celebration for the life of Derek will be held on Thursday 12th December 2019 at 2pm at Douglas Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Port St Mary Angling Club for their Junior Angling Section. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 6, 2019
