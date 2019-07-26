|
BREW. Diana (Di Brew) 3/11/1938 - 19/07/2019. After a short illness bravely borne. Much loved soulmate and Partner of Mac. Cherished Mum of Allan, Ron, Jane and Andy. Dear Mother-In-Law, Sister, Grannie and Great Grannie and friend to many. Diana wished for a private cremation for her Family and close friends. Family flowers only please. The family would like to invite Di's friends to come to her beautiful garden for reflection and reminiscing on Saturday 3rd August at 2pm. All donations in lieu of flowers if so wished should be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP or [email protected] or www.hospice.org.im. Enquiries please to Gordon Cringle, Cowles Northern Funeral Service, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Telephone: 815156.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 26, 2019