Cleator. Diane aged 57 years of Ballasalla, peacefully on Friday 16th October 2020 at home. Treasured wife of Sue, dear sister of Debby, Sandra and the late Keith, dearly loved aunty of Julie, Mark and family and a much loved friend of Donna and Carl, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 11.30am on Thursday 29th October 2020. No mourning clothes, please wear something pink. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020