Killey. (Nee Jones). Suddenly, on Thursday 6th August 2020, at Liverpool, Diane Lilian Hilda passed away, aged 62 years of Stanley Road, Peel. Much loved wife to Philip, a loving sister to Gordon and Ian and dear sister-in-law to David, Kim and Janet. An adored auntie to Dawn, Gail, Charlotte, Sophie and Michelle, and a devoted great auntie to Aalin, Elena and Jocelyn. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th August at 1.45pm in Peel Methodist Chapel. Family flowers only please and colourful clothes by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Isle of Man Hospice, Strang Rd, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP or Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, c/o Mrs Anne Dowds, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 1BD. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 18, 2020
