Kelly. Dollin Perric Grange RBV. It is with great sadness that Dollin's family shares the news of his death on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Born in Port St. Mary on 8 February 1931, Dollin was son of the late High Bailiff H.P. Kelly and Mrs. M.K.H. Kelly, and brother to the late Juan and Esther. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved Daddy to Susan and Debo, stepdad to Lorraine and Steven, father-in-law to Bill, John S., John T., and Tracy. A very proud and loving Grandpa to Jess, Doug, Matt, Mim, Jonny, Joshua, Thomas, Jessica, Zachary and Jensen. Due to current travel restrictions a private funeral will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen. A memorial service and celebration of Dollin's life and his contributions to Manx culture will be held at a date to be announced. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to RNLI Port St Mary Branch, C/o Mr K Leigh, Willow Cottage, Willow Terrace, The Underway, Shore Road, Port St Mary. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 3, 2020