|
|
|
Kelly. Dollin Perric Grange RBV. Jean and the extended worldwide family of Dollin wish to send a heartfelt thank you to all who kindly sent flowers, cards, letters and tributes following the sad loss of our much-loved husband, Dad, Daddy and Grandpa. We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support shown to us during a difficult time made worse by the limitations inflicted by the pandemic. We are particularly grateful to the incredible staff at the Gansey Day Care Centre and the Gansey Unit for their constant support and loving care. We cannot thank you enough for going over and above your duty, time after time. He was happy during his last months with you during lockdown and for that we are eternally grateful. Thanks, too, to the doctors and staff of The Ballasalla Medical Centre for their exemplary care of Dollin for many years, and latterly, the kind professionals at The Southern Group Practice. Sarah from T.S. Keggen & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors who provided efficient and sympathetic support and we appreciated the lovely gesture of taking Dollin on one last, final ride round his beloved Port St. Mary. The family wishes to express its gratitude to Reverend Joe Heaton for leading us through a moving service, Steven for his brilliant and touching tribute, Euan (who made it possible for our daughters and their families, who could not travel to the Island at this time, to watch the service online) and to Donald Gelling CBE for reading the lesson and his never-failing support.Thank you to all who donated to Port St. Mary Lifeboat, Dollin's chosen charity and a cause very close to his heart. And for making a grey day better, thank you to the Port St. Mary Golf Pavilion, an ideal venue to gather and share memories with old friends.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 21, 2020