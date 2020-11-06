|
Gellion. Donald Sutton aged 90 years of Port St Mary, suddenly on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, dear father of Mike and Mo, father-in-law of Kevin and friend of Norah, much loved Gramps of Jilly, Katie and the late Richard and adored Great Gramps of Ethan, Joseph, Eleanor, Leah and Millie. Funeral service will be held at Mount Tabour Methodist Church, Port St Mary at12.30pm on Wednesday 18th November 2020 followed by Cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Dementia Care and Support Services, Gansey Resource Centre, Southlands, Church Road, Port St Mary, IM9 5NL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020