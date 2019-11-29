|
|
Dela Cruz. Peacefully on Friday 15th November 2019 at Southlands Hospice, with her family by her side. Donna, aged 47 years, beloved wife of Antonio, beloved mother of Anthea Marie, much loved daughter of Danilo and Teresita, sister of Dan, Moira and Marcel. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00am on Friday 22nd November at Our Lady star of the Sea and St. Maughold followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to 'Brookfield Patient Comfort Fund'. Those who would like to pay their last respects to Donna can do so at Corkhill & Callow on Thursday 21st November between 3-6pm. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019