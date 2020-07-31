|
Crowe. Peacefully on Wednesday 22nd July 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Doreen aged 73 years of Santon. Beloved wife to the late Ewan (Bert), loving mother to Ivor, Suzie and Linda, she will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 12noon on Tuesday 4th August at Santon Parish Church, followed by burial in Santon churchyard. Flowers if so desired. All enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020