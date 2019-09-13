|
GRESS. On Monday 8th September 2019 peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home. Doreen Evelyn, affectionately known as Do, formerly of Governors Road, Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Ted, cherished sister of the late May, much loved daughter of Harry Barwell (who was lost at Dunkirk) and Evelyn Jane, former post mistress of the Crescent Post Office. Much loved by all who knew her and a very proud Manx lady. Funeral Service and Interment will be held at St Peters Church Onchan on Monday 16th September 2019 at 11am. No Flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Marathon Court Residents Comfort Fund, Victoria Road, Douglas, IM2 4RQ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 13, 2019