KAIGHEN. Doreen Marjorie, passed away on 1 st August 2020 atNoble's Hospital. Loving Daughter of the late Albert and Thomasina. Avery special and loved friend of Margot, Paul, Anne and Helen. Also agreat friend to the Isle of Man's Animal & Wildlife Charities from which Doreen had so much joy. Funeral Service will take place on Monday 24th August at 1.00 p.m. at St. Pauls Church, Ramsey, followed by interment at Lezayre. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme Mike Hailwood Centre, Glencrutchery Road, Douglas IM2 6DA. Grateful thanks to all the fantastic staff within our Isle of Man Health Service, Live at Home and Kerrooglass Ramsey, for all that you have done for Doreen. Doreen will be sadly missed by all her extended family & friends. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel 813114 www.corkhill&callow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2020