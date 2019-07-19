|
Kermode, Doreen (Betty) aged 96, previously of Eyreton Park, Crosby. Peacefully on Monday 15th July 2019 at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Beloved wife of the late Robert George Kermode, much loved mother of John, mother-in-law to Erica, grandmother to Richard and Katie. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew her. Funeral Service will be held at Marown Church at 1pm on Monday 22nd July followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery, Glencrutchery Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Manx Blind Welfare, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man IM3 3AP. Enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 01624 813114
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 19, 2019