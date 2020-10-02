Home

KNEEN, Doreen. Cheryl, Sandra, Tracey and families would like to thank everyone who attended Doreen's funeral and those who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and support. Sincere thanks go to Reverend Iaen Skidmore for the beautiful service, Tim and the team at Corkhill and Callow for their kindness and support. We are grateful to Sarah's Flowers and Elaine's Flowers for the lovely floral arrangements. Special thanks to Anne Duggan for the reading, Maria Clinton for the solo accompanied by Mary Bishop on the organ. We extend our thanks to Pam, Brydon and family for their amazing help with the children. Our thanks also go to Carl and staff at The Mitre Hotel for the refreshments. A final thank you to everyone who has donated to MSPCA in Doreen's memory.
