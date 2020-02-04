|
|
Warrilow. Peacefully on Saturday 1st February 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Doreen Margaret aged 91 years, of Peel. Beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mum to Ian, Keith and David, mother in law to Doreen, Theresa and Ruth, much loved nanna to Melissa, Tracey, Naomi and Alex, great nanna to Luke, Estrid, Keira, Marnie, Skylar, Abbigail, Botilda and Ellis she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday 7th February 2020, at Peel Methodist Chapel followed by burial in Peel cemetery. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Noble's Hospital for the dedicated care and love given to Doreen during her stay with them. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Noble's Hospital Patients Fund, Co Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts, Managements Department, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 4, 2020