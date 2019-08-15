|
MORLEY. On Tuesday 11th June 2019, peacefully at her home, Doreen aged 83 years of Ballabeg. Dearly loved wife of Alan and sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service and cremation will be held at 10:45am on Wednesday 10th July. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to the Starlight Children's Foundation or BBC Children in Need. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019