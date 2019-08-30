|
SWEETMAN. Doreen, aged 87 years, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones beside her, on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Beloved mum of Andy, Jon and Mark, cherished mother-in-law and much loved grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 12.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel : 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019