YEWDALL. (nee Kelly). On Friday 7th June 2019, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home in Douglas, Doreen aged 91 years of Keppel Road in Willaston. Beloved wife of the late David James, dearly loved mum of Valerie, Linda, Geoffrey, Brian and the late David and Stephen, mother-in-law of Keith, Norman, Kathy and Christine, loving nana of David, Mark, Andrew, Martin, Christopher, Karen, Martin, Andrew, Joss, Jasmine, Maxine and Stacey, great-nana Doe of Billie, Theo, Tyler, Kyle, Kiera, Layla, Chloe, Madison, Bonnie, Mason, Chantelle, Holly-Anna and Noah, and dear sister of the late Jean. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will take place at 10.30am on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at St Ninian's Church in Douglas followed by interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Floral tributes and all enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel: 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2019