Yewdall. Val, Linda, Geoff, Brian and families wish to thank all relatives and friends for their cards, flowers and messages following the sad loss of our dear Mum Doreen. To the staff of Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Ward 11 and Ward 2 Noble's Hospital, a big thank you for the wonderful care given to Mum over the last few months. A special thank you to the Reverend John Coldwell for the lovely service at St. Ninians Church, and to Steven and Maria Corkish at Kingswood Funeral Home for the funeral arrangements and wonderful support given at this sad time.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019