GREENWOOD. On Thursday 30th January 2020 at her home, Kirkway, Onchan, Dorothy Anna, (nee Corlett). Much loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Susan, dearly loved sister of Betty and Glenn, sister in law of Henry and Billy and a much loved Auntie. A Service to celebrate Dorothy's life will take place at Abbeylands Chapel on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 2pm following a private cremation. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu may be made if so desired to the Manx Blind welfare Association, C/o the Administrator, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 3AP. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Tel - 673109 or 622897.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 4, 2020