Dorothy Bailey Obituary
Bailey. Dorothy aged 81 years of Ballasalla, peacefully on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at home. Dearly loved wife of Walter, dear mother of Tracey and James, stepmother of Lisa, John and Louise, sister of Betty and Beryl and a much loved grandmother. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 10am on Thursday 20th June 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
