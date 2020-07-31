|
Cain. peacefully on Thursday 23rd July 2020, at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Dorothy aged 95 years formerly of St Johns. Beloved wife to the late Albert, loving aunt to Stephen, Shirley and Hilary and aunt in law to Ann, Ian and Mike, treasured cousin to Kathleen, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 5th August at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Manx Decaf, C/o Mrs N Sinclair, 16 Manor Road, Farmhill, Braddan, IM2 2NN. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 31, 2020